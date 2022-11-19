Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,821,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,242,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

