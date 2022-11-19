Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $11.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,082. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

