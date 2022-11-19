Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $198.42. 3,039,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,423. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.49.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

