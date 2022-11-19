Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 37,749 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,749 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.84% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPD. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1,033.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 103,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 94,813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 109,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,988. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

