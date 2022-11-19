Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,147 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on V. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Visa Cuts Dividend

NYSE:V traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,028,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,050. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $398.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.27 and a 200 day moving average of $200.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.