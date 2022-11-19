Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $52,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

