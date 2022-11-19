Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.04.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.70 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

