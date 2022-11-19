Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.04.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

AMAT opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

