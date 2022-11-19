Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Craig Hallum

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.04.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

AMAT stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

