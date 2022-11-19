Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.75-$2.11 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.04.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,195,000 after buying an additional 465,323 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,202,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 115.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 345,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 185,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after buying an additional 181,954 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

