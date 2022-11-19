Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Arca Continental Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EMBVF opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. Arca Continental has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

About Arca Continental

Get Rating

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

