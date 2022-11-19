Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Arca Continental Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EMBVF opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. Arca Continental has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.80.
About Arca Continental
