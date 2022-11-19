Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is VELA Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 1.8% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of ACGL traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,038. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

