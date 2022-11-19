Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Kenneth R. Biederman Sells 3,396 Shares of Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $180,259.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Artesian Resources Trading Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $60.35.
Artesian Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.2784 dividend. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.35%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
