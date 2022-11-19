Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Kenneth R. Biederman Sells 3,396 Shares of Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $180,259.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.2784 dividend. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

