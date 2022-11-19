Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.45

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $14.63. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 80,962 shares traded.

Asahi Kasei Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.68.

About Asahi Kasei

(Get Rating)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.