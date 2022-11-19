ASD (ASD) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. ASD has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,652.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010855 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00042678 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00237554 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05796887 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,361,522.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

