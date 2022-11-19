AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 17000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
AsiaBaseMetals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$4.42 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.
AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile
AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.
