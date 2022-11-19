ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,001.89.

ASOMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($11.75) to GBX 825 ($9.69) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($17.04) to GBX 1,250 ($14.69) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.58) to GBX 800 ($9.40) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASOS to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

