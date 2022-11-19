Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan Sells 3,612 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) SVP Amar Murugan sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $16,217.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,586 shares in the company, valued at $572,861.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 147,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,029,000 after purchasing an additional 671,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,541,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

