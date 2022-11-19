Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan Sells 3,612 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) SVP Amar Murugan sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $16,217.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,586 shares in the company, valued at $572,861.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 147,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,029,000 after purchasing an additional 671,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,541,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

