Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan Sells 3,612 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) SVP Amar Murugan sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $16,217.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,586 shares in the company, valued at $572,861.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ATRA stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
