Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $18.00- EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATKR. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

Atkore stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Atkore has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atkore by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

