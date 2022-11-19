Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.10-14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31. Atkore also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.10-$14.90 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on ATKR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.
ATKR stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63.
Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
