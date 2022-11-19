Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.10-14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31. Atkore also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.10-$14.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ATKR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Atkore Trading Up 15.3 %

ATKR stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Atkore Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $42,940,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 987.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 157,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atkore by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 378.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 103,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 36.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

