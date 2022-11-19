Atria Investments LLC Acquires 73,917 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 78.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,917 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Up 2.9 %

GM stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

