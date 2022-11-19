Atria Investments LLC Buys 59,678 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,678 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,619,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $743,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

COWZ stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84.

