Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 173,255 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 173,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 2.10% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 690.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 145,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,913.1% in the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 122,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 115,973 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

