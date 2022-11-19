Atria Investments LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,394 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

