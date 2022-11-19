Atria Investments LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $295.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.52 and a 200-day moving average of $307.42. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $261.80 and a 52 week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

