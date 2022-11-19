Atria Investments LLC Has $4.92 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26.

