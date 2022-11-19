Atria Investments LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,008 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 177.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 271,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,078.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 256,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244,340 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

