Atria Investments LLC Sells 681 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

INTU stock opened at $380.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.93 and a 200-day moving average of $410.57. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

