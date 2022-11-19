Augur Price Hits $5.39 on Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $5.39 or 0.00032414 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $59.31 million and $8.73 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002658 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.09 or 0.07989768 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00570320 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.63 or 0.29707044 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.