AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,622.26

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,622.26 ($30.81) and traded as high as GBX 3,177 ($37.33). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,170 ($37.25), with a volume of 4,234,114 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($28.20) to GBX 3,100 ($36.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,113 ($36.58) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,303.25 ($38.82).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,133.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,632.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.75%.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

