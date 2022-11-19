Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Down 6.2 %

AVGR stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 7.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

