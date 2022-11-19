AVINOC Market Cap Hits $82.16 Million (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, AVINOC has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $82.16 million and approximately $723,405.91 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVINOC token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.13 or 0.08028067 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00569353 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.51 or 0.29656651 BTC.

About AVINOC

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars.

