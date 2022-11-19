Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 49,798 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Endava were worth $19,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 22.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,864,000 after acquiring an additional 328,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 50.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,835,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Endava by 126.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 281,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,645. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.21. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $170.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.11.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

