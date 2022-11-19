Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 1.4% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $45,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.70. The stock had a trading volume of 729,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,445. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.46 and its 200 day moving average is $268.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,678. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

