Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,596 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.22% of United Natural Foods worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $633,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,386,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 254,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,493. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

