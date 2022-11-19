Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 4.2% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Danaher were worth $139,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Danaher by 68.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 718,026 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,859,000 after buying an additional 451,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $721,919,000 after buying an additional 434,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.
DHR stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.33. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
