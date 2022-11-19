Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $3.83 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 51,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. 859,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,342. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

