Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $71.38 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,999 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.1% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $71,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.86. 3,421,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,132. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

