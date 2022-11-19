Axiom Investors LLC DE Invests $100.59 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,522,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,592,000. AstraZeneca accounts for about 3.0% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,118,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,465. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.01) to £118 ($138.66) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

