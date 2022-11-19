Axiom Investors LLC DE Invests $25.94 Million in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,164,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,935,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.08% of TELUS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

TELUS Trading Up 0.2 %

TELUS Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,996. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.35%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.