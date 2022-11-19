Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases New Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,061,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,835,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

