Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases Shares of 116,035 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 116,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.10% of Tenable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 76,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tenable by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth about $780,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $78,619.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,146.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $78,619.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,467. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TENB traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.90. 669,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,884. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.