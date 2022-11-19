Axiom Investors LLC DE Takes $7.95 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.34% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 212,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,795,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,112,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61.

THS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

