AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Sells $126,510.12 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $126,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,698 shares in the company, valued at $352,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AxoGen Stock Up 1.8 %

AXGN opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.35. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $496.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

About AxoGen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 851.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.