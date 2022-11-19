AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Sells $126,510.12 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $126,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,698 shares in the company, valued at $352,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AXGN opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.35. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $496.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.55.
AXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
