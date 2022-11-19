AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $1,318,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 25,854 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 189.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 52,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 72,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZION opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

