AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,699 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,417,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,686 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,720 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541,230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

