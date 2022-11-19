AXS Investments LLC Sells 595 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $468,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 39.4% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 20.6% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 36,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.9 %

ABBV stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.73. The company has a market capitalization of $274.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

