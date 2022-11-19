AXS Investments LLC Sells 794 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Linde by 71.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Linde by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $334.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.34 and a 200-day moving average of $296.48. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

