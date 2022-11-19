AXS Investments LLC Takes $425,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

