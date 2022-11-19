B. Riley Lowers Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

