B. Riley Lowers Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.81.

Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.