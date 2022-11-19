B. Riley Lowers Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.38.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.81.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
